Google promises to crack down on “hateful content”

Google promises to "take a tougher stance on hateful, offensive, and derogatory content" in response to major companies pulling online advertising from the Google-owned YouTube, according to a BBC News report.

Marks and Spencer, Audi, RBS, and L’Oreal are just some of the major companies that have gone forward with removing advertising.

The move also comes after an investigation revealed advertisements from high profile companies appeared alongside content from extremist group supporters on YouTube.

Google's Chief Business Officer Philipp Schindler wrote in a blog post:



“We have a responsibility to protect this vibrant, creative world – from emerging creators to established publishers – even when we don’t always agree with the views being expressed… Recently, we had a number of cases where brands’ ads appeared on content that was not aligned with their values… For this, we deeply apologize. We know that this is unacceptable to the advertisers and agencies who put their trust in us. “

Schindler outlined how the company looks to increase brand safety levels and controls for advertisers.

The CBO adds that Google will higher “significant numbers” of people “to increase our capacity to review questionable content for advertising.”

