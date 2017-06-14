GOP congressman among four injured in Virginia shooting

Police tape cordons off the scene of an early morning shooting in Alexandria, Virginia; BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images(ALEXANDRIA, Va.) — The FBI is investigating after a gunman opened fire on members of Congress practicing for a charity baseball game Wednesday morning at Eugene Simpson Stadium Park in Alexandria, Virginia, injuring Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., and others.

Five people were injured in the shooting, including Scalise, the House majority whip, as well as the suspect.

Scalise’s office said Scalise was shot in the hip and is undergoing surgery. He is listed in stable condition, his office said.

“Prior to entering surgery, the Whip was in good spirits and spoke to his wife by phone,” his office said. “He is grateful for the brave actions of U.S. Capitol Police, first responders, and colleagues. We ask that you keep the Whip and others harmed in this incident in your thoughts and prayers.”

Police said the suspect fired at officers, who returned fire. Four victims and the shooter were then transported to local hospitals. A law enforcement source said the suspect was taken to George Washington University Hospital and there was no information on a motive. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has 24 personnel on the scene; the ATF is conducting urgent traces on one rifle and one handgun.

Multiple law enforcement sources identified the suspected shooter as 66-year-old James T. Hodgkinson of Belleville, Illinois. His wife told ABC News he has been living in Alexandria, Virginia, for the past two months, but had not been working and was expected to return to Illinois in the coming days.

The shooting took place around 7 a.m. in Alexandria’s Del Ray neighborhood, about seven miles away from the White House in Washington, D.C., where a number of lawmakers were practicing for the annual charity congressional baseball game set for Thursday. Only Republicans were at this practice; Democrats practiced separately earlier in the morning.

Zack Barth, a legislative correspondent working for Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, was among those shot, according to a statement from Williams. Barth is receiving medical attention and is expected to make a full recovery, Williams said.

Williams’ office said the Republican baseball team holds practice every morning at 6:30 a.m. ET at Eugene Simpson Stadium Park and that Williams is the team’s coach.

Witness Ben Childers told ABC News’ Good Morning America he was in his apartment when he heard gunshots and he said he saw congressional members running off a baseball field.

“There were three members that were kind of headed over toward our apartment, so we ran down and got them into our apartment so they could shelter in place. They also said that Steve Scalise had been shot and was on the ground on the baseball field,” Childers said.

Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., told CNN, “I was on deck about to hit batting practice on the third base side and I hear, ‘Bam.’ And I look around and behind third base … I see a rifle. and I see a little bit of a body.”

“At the same time I hear Steve Scalise over near second base scream,” Brooks added. “He was shot.”

Brooks said he took off his belt and he and another congressman applied a tourniquet to try to slow down the bleeding.

Brooks said a security detail shot back at the active shooter. Brooks estimated that 50 to 100 shots were fired.

At least 21 members of Congress were at Wednesday morning’s baseball practice, including Scalise and two U.S. senators. At least one lobbyist, several staffers and family members were also there; Rep. Joe Barton, R-Texas, who is a manager of the team, said his two sons were in attendance, including his 11-year-old son.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., told ABC News in a telephone interview that he was in the batting cage when he heard an isolated gunshot.

Then “a burst of gunfire” erupted, Paul said. “At that point, people were dropping. Scalise was shot around second base and he crawled a little bit into the outfield.”

Paul said Scalise’s security detail exchanged fire with the active shooter.

“These guys were real heroes and I think without them everybody probably would have been killed,” Paul said. “Steve Scalise is in leadership and that’s the only reason there was security detail there at all. I’m sad that he was shot but he actually saved everybody’s life by being there.”‘

Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, an Iraq War veteran, told Fox News that once the shooting stopped he administered aid to Scalise, putting a compression on his wound.

“I felt I was back in Iraq but without my weapon,” he told Fox News.

Wenstrup said Scalise “was as brave as he could possibly be. He said, ‘I’m thirsty.’ Obviously, you don’t know how much fluid he may be losing internally.”

Some other lawmakers in attendance were: Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz.; Rep. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla.; and Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, R-Tenn.

The FBI has responded to the scene and is leading the investigation.

At a news conference Wednesday morning, Alexandria Police Chief Mike Brown assured Alexandria residents that the community is safe.

President Donald Trump said in a statement, “The Vice President and I are aware of the shooting incident in Virginia and are monitoring developments closely. We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected.”

Trump has canceled his speech Wednesday at the Department of Labor and Vice President Mike Pence has canceled a speech he had set for Wednesday morning.

Scalise’s office said no votes are expected in the House Wednesday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday morning, “I know the entire Senate will join in echoing the sentiments of the president this morning. We’re deeply saddened. We’re all concerned for those injured. We’ll keep them in our prayers and send them our wish for a quick and full recovery.”

He added, “The Congressional baseball game is a bipartisan charity event. I know the Senate will embrace that today as we come together to express our concern and our gratitude.”

Sen. Chuck Schumer added that he was with Paul, who had been at the practice earlier, in the Senate gym. Schumer said Paul repeated his gratitude that Scalise’s protective detail was present or that it would have been a “massacre.”

“Their bravery is exemplary of all Capitol Police forces and we thank them,” Schumer continued.

Gabrielle Giffords, the last member of Congress to be shot, surviving a shooting in 2011, tweeted Wednesday morning, “My heart is with my former colleagues, their families; staff, and the US Capitol Police- public servants and heroes today and every day.”

