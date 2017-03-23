GOP health care plan would hit people in counties Trump won hardest

apbalboa/iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — Areas that voted for Donald Trump in the 2016 election by the widest margins could see significantly larger cuts in health care subsidies than other Americans, according to a new

ABC News analysis of data provided by the Kaiser Family Foundation and the 2016 election results.

The numbers show that voters who are older and low-income would get hit hardest by the American Health Care Act, but those aren’t the only reasons many Trump voters could fare worse than other

Americans if the bill becomes law.

A look at the how the law would change health care policy in different parts of the country shows that people of the same age and same income could see thousands of dollars more or less in tax

credits based on where they live.

The areas that voted for Trump — especially those where Trump won big — could be hit hardest.

The new numbers show that geography, cost of living, family income, rural/urban divides and state-by-state healthcare rules mean people in areas that voted for Trump would get less in tax credits

than those who voted for Clinton under the new legislation — even with the exact same age and income.

That’s according to a new ABC News analysis of the data from the Kaiser Family Foundation, a non-profit focusing on national health issues, and Associated Press election results.

Fox example, a 40-year-old making $30,000 per year under the new plan would get $138 more in tax credits, on average, in counties where Clinton won. But in counties where Trump won, this person

would get an average of $353 less in tax credits.

Similarly, a 60-year-old making $40,000 per year would get $2,747 less in tax credits in counties Clinton won, but would get $4,181 less in tax credits in counties that Trump won.

And for a 27-year-old making $30,000 per year, tax credits would rise by $16 on average in counties that Clinton won but would decrease by an average of $329 in counties that Trump won.

This analysis does not take into account changes the House made on March 20 that would potentially allow for larger tax credits under the AHCA for people over age 50, according to Kaiser.

The margin by which Trump or Clinton won each county also makes a difference. People in counties that most overwhelmingly voted for Trump — by a margin of more than 30 percent — would see their

tax credits go down more than a person with the exact same age and income who lives in a county Clinton won by similar margins.

And for older Americans, these difference could amount to thousands of dollars. A 60-year-old making $40,000 per year who lives in a county that strongly favored Trump would see their tax credit

cut by almost twice the amount as would be the case in a county where Clinton dominated.

A 60-year-old making $40,000 per year in a strong Trump county could lose double the same person in a strong Clinton county under #AHCA. pic.twitter.com/BRubsFMuvY — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) March 23, 2017

For other people, the difference could be between receiving more or less in tax credits under the new plan. Take a look at this chart for a 40-year-old making $30,000 per year:

Who gets hit hardest by #AHCA? Areas that voted for Donald Trump by the widest margins via @ABC analysis of @KaiserFamFound and @AP data. pic.twitter.com/kXhCjqnxge — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) March 23, 2017

The differences are even more stark in terms of the tax credits each person would receive.

Your tax credits under #AHCA can make a big difference if you live in a strong Clinton county vs. strong Trump county via @ABC analysis. pic.twitter.com/eQlzaC8WEI — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) March 23, 2017

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.