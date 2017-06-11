GOP senator says it’s time to ‘move on’ from probe of Russia collusion, Trump obstruction

ABC News(WASHINGTON) — Republican Senate Judiciary Committee Member Mike Lee said even if former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony to Congress is true, there’s no evidence of even potential obstruction of justice by President Trump.

The Utah senator told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on “This Week” Sunday that he hasn’t seen “even a scintilla” of evidence of collusion with Russia by Trump associates in an effort to interfere in the 2016 U.S. election.

He added that if Robert Mueller, the special counsel leading the investigation into Russia meddling in the U.S. election and possible ties to Trump associates, has evidence of collusion, he should “bring it forward.”

Lee also specifically addressed Comey’s account to Congress of his conversations with the president, including that Trump said he hoped the then-FBI chief could “let go” of the investigation of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Lee said even if Comey’s testimony is true, “I don’t see that that amounts to obstruction.”

“I don’t see any evidence of intent to obstruct,” the Utah senator said. “I don’t see any indication that there was even the potential for corruption here or for obstruction of justice.”

Lee also said he had concerns about Comey’s decision to give memos about his conversations with Trump to a friend, who shared them with The New York Times.

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) who also appeared on “This Week,” agreed that Comey’s leak of his memos was “concerning.”

But Manchin, who is a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee and questioned Comey in the hearing Thursday, said the former FBI chief provided his detailed written accounts of his meetings with Trump to The New York Times as a matter of “self-preservation” in what the senator described as “unprecedented” times.

