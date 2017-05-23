GoRail Talks To Hancock County Commissioners About Using Rail Lines To Ship Freight

05/23/17 – 5:51 P.M.

An organization called GoRail came to Findlay to talk about using rail to transport freight from the Hancock County. GoRail’s Michael Gaynor (Gain-er) explained that you can save money and energy by using rail lines over airplanes and trucks.

But there is a downside to using rail. Gaynor told the commissioners that the federal government regulates railroads. A current bill could make it so that private rails are available to everyone. This would deter private rail lines from being built. Gaynor asked the commissioners to voice opposition to this bill. They said they would consider sending a letter against the bill but took no action today.