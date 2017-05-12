Governor Kasich Talks About Business And Education Partnerships While In Bluffton

5/12/17 – 5:13 A.M.

Governor John Kasich made a stop in Bluffton Thursday. The Courier reports Kasich talked about business and education while at Grob Systems. The Governor praised the company’s efforts in producing skilled workers.

Grob hires around 15 apprentices each year. The company pays for the apprentices’ schooling to get an associate degree in electrical engineering technology or manufacturing engineering technology. Grob also pays for employees to get their bachelor’s degrees.

Kasich proposed having someone like Grob’s CEO as a non-voting member of a school board. He suggested having business leaders serving as advisers to the boards, giving them a look at the needs of local employers.

MORE: The Courier