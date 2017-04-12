Grand Jury Hears Details Of Fatal December Shooting, Shooter Won’t Face Charges

A man connected to a fatal shooting in Findlay won’t face charges. A release from the Findlay Police Department says a grand jury heard testimony about the December 9 shooting death of Trey James for more than four hours Tuesday. They returned a “no bill.” That means they did not find probable cause that 22-year-old Travis Baldridge of Findlay committed a crime.

A police report shows Baldridge shot James multiple times in a home at 241 George Street. The report says James went to the home to confront someone for accusing him of stealing money, drugs, and guns from the same home days earlier. After a fight broke out James left, but came back with an AR-15 style rifle and pointed it at Baldridge. Baldridge shot James as he approached steps inside the home.

The investigation of the case took several weeks as police had to track down various witnesses. Some were reluctant to talk or uncooperative because of fear of retaliation. Some of those at the house said they had gang affiliations.