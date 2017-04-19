Grand Jury Indicts Findlay Woman Charged In Stabbing Case

4/19/17 – 5:17 A.M.

The Hancock County grand jury indicted a Findlay woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend in the foot Tuesday. The Courier reports 24-year-old Bethany Rayl faces a felonious assault charge in the case.

The Findlay Police Department says Rayl stabbed the man following an argument. The incident happened in the 500 block of West Sandusky Street Monday.

Rayl told officers they should charge her boyfriend with assault. He suffered a non-life-threatening wound in the incident.

