Grant For Carey Substation In Jeopardy

5/2/17

Grant money for an electric substation in Carey is in jeopardy. The Courier reports the village council didn’t pass a measure to set aside money for the project on an emergency Monday. Village Administrator Roy Johnson says the federal Economic Development Administration is waiting for a copy of the legislation before they can release up to $418,000 for the substation.

Council needed five votes to pass the legislation on an emergency. Councilman Chad Kin was absent Monday and Councilman Robert Styer voted against the measure. Styer has voted against the project since the village accepted a bid from Vaughn Industries that was around $700,000 more expensive than a bid from Quality Lines of Findlay.

Styer says accepting the higher bid cost Carey the chance to get more federal funding.

Village officials say they can’t afford to do the project without the grant money.

