05/22/17 – 3:25 P.M.

Partnership Coordinator Phil Martin said that one bushel of grass clippings can endanger the river.

Phil Martin

He added that grass clippings can get into the storm sewers if they are on the street. This can block the storm sewer, forcing the city to clean it out.

There are ways to take care of those clippings, though.

He said that you can also pack it up and take it to the green waste site in Findlay