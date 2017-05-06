Great-grandmother, 80, celebrates 60th anniversary in her vintage $69.95 wedding gown

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Janith Goedde celebrated her 60th anniversary in style — by wearing her vintage 1957 wedding gown.

The glowing great-grandmother tried it on again after a long day of anniversary celebrations with her husband, Joe Goedde, and 62 members of their family.

My grandma is 80, she just celebrated 60 years with her man, AND she fits in her wedding dress. #Goals pic.twitter.com/QcEiAVBEho — Alison Goedde (@AliRenae) May 1, 2017

The $69.95 Chantilly lace dress still fits, although she said it’s a bit tighter now despite recently losing weight.

“I’ve lost 40 pounds. And it shows,” Janith Goedde, 80, proudly told ABC News. “Everybody comments to me on it. When we came home that evening, one of the girls said, ‘I bet she can still get in her wedding gown. Where’s it at?’ I told them where it was in the attic and they went up there and got it. So I had to put it on. It was a little tight. I didn’t lose that much. It’s still in good shape. It’s still white and I had it in a plastic bag. I didn’t preserve it at all.”

The bride’s gown was the main focus of the couple’s wedding announcement in their local newspaper decades ago.

“For her wedding, the bride chose a floor-length gown of imported Chantilly lace and nylon tulle over satin, fastened down the back with tiny covered buttons,” it read. “The fitted lace bodice was designed with Sabrina neckline and embroidered in pearlized sequins. The long sleeves tapered over the wrists.”

“She still looks beautiful,” Joe Goedde, 84, said of seeing his wife in her gorgeous gown again.

Janith and Joe Goedde remember their May 11, 1957, wedding day vividly. The special occasion was even caught on camera, filmed on an old camera Joe Goedde bought in Germany while in the Army.

“I didn’t get to see her until she walked down the aisle and I kept saying to myself, ‘You’re too young to get married. I was 24,’” Joe Goedde recalled with a laugh.

The ceremony was at 8 a.m. in Haubstadt, Indiana, on a “hot and sunny day.” The bridesmaids had matching hoopskirt dresses in pink, blue, green and yellow, each carrying a bouquet of daisies.

