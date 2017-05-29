Great white shark jumps into fisherman’s boat off coast of Australia

iStock/Thinkstock(SYDNEY) — An Australian fisherman survived a close encounter with a 9-foot great white shark after it leaped into his boat on Saturday.

Terry Selwood, 73, was fishing off Evans Head when the shark jumped into his boat.

“I caught a blur of something coming over the boat … and the pectoral fin of the shark hit me on the forearm and knocked me down on the ground to my hands and knees,” Selwood told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Selwood radioed for help and stayed on the boat’s gunnel until a rescue boat arrived.

“There I was on all fours and he’s looking at me and I’m looking at him and then he started to do the dance around and shake and I couldn’t get out quick enough onto the gunnel,” Selwood told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Selwood was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries and has since returned home.

While the encounter left him shaken, Selwood told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation it won’t keep him from the sea.

“It won’t deter me from fishing, no way in the world,” he said.

