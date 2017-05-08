Green meteor shower thrills stargazers in Australia

iStock/Thinkstock(SYDNEY) — A celestial show both bright and green dazzled skygazers in Kiama, New South Wales, over the weekend.

The Eta Aquarids meteor shower, most visible in early May, didn’t disappoint. The meteors’ tails lit up the sky and moved at a speed of 148,000 mph.

Photographer David Finlay captured the stunning display and praised it as “an especially good show with lots of bright fireballs, leaving green ionized trails.”

The Eta Aquarids is created when Earth passes through space debris left behind by the tail of Halley’s Comet.

