03/01/17 – 5:40 P.M.

The Green Waste Site in Findlay will open temporarily to collect storm debris. The site will open from March 1 through March 10 for residents to drop off debris. Its hours will be 7 am to 3 pm Monday-Friday and 8 am to noon on Saturday and Sunday. During this time you can also drop off leaves, tree limbs, and brush.

The Site is intended for residential use only. It will reopen for the season on April 4.