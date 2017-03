03/30/17 – 3:35 P.M.

The City of Findlay Green Waste Site will reopen on April 5. The green waste site is for yard waste disposal such as leaves, brush, and grass. They will not accept bags, trash, or debris at the site. The site will also be selling landscape mulch and green leaf garden dirt.

The site will be open from 2-7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. If you have any questions you can call the street department at 419-424-7181.