Grocery store employee kills three coworkers, himself, police say

iStock/Thinkstock(SCRANTON, Pa.) — A grocery store employee in Wyoming County, Pennsylvania, shot and killed three of his co-workers early Thursday morning before killing himself, the Pennsylvania State Police said.

The gunman, 24-year-old Randy Robert Stair of Dallas, Pennsylvania, had been working inside a Weis Market near Scranton since 11 p.m. Wednesday. At about 12:50 a.m. Thursday, he pulled two shotguns from a duffel bag and fatally shot three co-workers, police said.

Stair “continued firing shots throughout the store,” police said, before fatally shooting himself in the head.

The store was closed to the public at the time of the shooting. One witness escaped the store and called 911, police said, adding that no one else was found inside.

The police said they “believe this is a contained incident,” adding that “the public is not in any danger.”

The victims were identified as 63-year-old Terry Lee Sterling, 26-year-old Victoria Todd Brong and 47-year-old Brian Hayes, police said.

The grocery store chain offered condolences to the families.

“We are deeply saddened at this tragic loss of life,” a spokesman for Weis Markets told ABC News. “Right now our thoughts and prayers are with the families.”

This incident comes three days after a “disgruntled” Florida man returned to a business he was fired from in April, shooting and killing five former coworkers, police said. The gunman in that case also shot and killed himself.

