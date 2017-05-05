“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” tops this week’s new releases

mARVEL – 2017(LOS ANGELES) — Here’s a look at the new movies opening nationwide Friday:

* Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 — Chris Pratt’s lovable rogue Peter Quill/Star-Lord, and his rag-tag family including Zoe Saldana’s green-skinned assassin Gamora; Dave Bautista’s fearsome, literal Drax The Destroyer; and the voices of Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon; and Vin Diesel — this time as Baby Groot — all return for the second chapter of Marvel’s 2014 blockbuster, which continues the team’s adventures as they unravel the mystery of Peter Quill’s true parentage. The movie was produced by Marvel Studios, which like ABC News is owned by Disney. Rated PG-13.

Opening Friday limited release:

* 3 Generations — Elle Fanning stars as Ray, a teen preparing to transition from female to male, while his mother and grandmother — played by Naomi Watts and Susan Sarandon, respectively — grapple with the decision, and track down Ray’s biological father — portrayed by Tate Donovan — to get his legal consent. Rated PG-13.

* Chuck — Liev Schreiber stars in this drama inspired by New Jersey prizefighter Chuck Wepner, whose fortunes changed after being picked to face Muhammad Ali in a highly publicized title fight. Also starring Naomi Watts, Elisabeth Moss and Jim Gaffigan. Rated R.

* The Lovers — Debra Winger and Tracy Letts play a pair of cheating spouses on the verge of divorce, until a spark between them suddenly reignites the romance. Rated R.

