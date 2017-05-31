Gun Shots Reported On Eben Avenue In Findlay Yesterday Evening

05/31/17 – 1:47 P.M.
Findlay Police are investigating reports of gunshots heard in the 400 block of Eben Avenue Tuesday night. Officers received the report around 10 p.m. Tuesday evening. They spoke with several residents in the area who reported seeing several white males in the area. Police found spent shell casings and drug paraphernalia.
There are no suspects and officers haven’t located a victim. There was no evidence to or show that someone was shot and nobody has sought medical treatment for a gunshot wound. If you have any information on the shooting please call the Findlay Police Department at 419-424-7150.