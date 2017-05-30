Gunman at Orlando airport in police custody

iStock/Thinkstock(ORLANDO, Fla.) — Police descended upon Florida’s Orlando International Airport Tuesday night in response to an armed man, whom they eventually placed in custody, in one of the airport’s rental car lots.

“Gunman in custody,” tweeted Orlando Police at 10:08 p.m. “Everyone is safe. We will brief ASAP at media briefing location.”

UPDATE: Gunman is in custody. Everyone is safe. Will brief as soon as possible in the media staging area. pic.twitter.com/8sNZ3Vjmv7 — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) May 31, 2017

Orlando International Airport first released information of the incident at 8:21 p.m. when it tweeted, “Incident ongoing involving man w/ weapon in terminal – Level 1 A-side, rental car area. Police on scene, area contained. Min impact to ops.”

Then at 9:04 p.m., Orlando Police tweeted, “There is no active shooter. No shots fired. Suspect is contained. Will post updates as we receive them.”

At 9:27 p.m., Orlando Police tweeted that the “Armed suspect is contained but not in custody. Suspect is speaking with a crisis negotiator.”

UPDATE: Armed suspect is contained but not in custody. Suspect is speaking with a crisis negotiator. Please report only confirmed info. — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) May 31, 2017

Travelers posted photos and videos to social media that showed the police presence at the airport.

Orlando international airport police presence pic.twitter.com/kNKH4EsJFH — Noodles (@iiznoodles) May 31, 2017

Orlando international airport… what’s is happening? pic.twitter.com/O85EDWWTVC — Mario Munoz (@_MarioMunoz) May 31, 2017

This story is breaking. Please check back for updates.

