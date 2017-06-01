Gunmen open fire, start blaze at Resorts World Manila in the Philippines: Police

kieferpix/iStock/Thinkstock(MANILA, Philippines) —

Multiple gunmen opened fire at guests and employees at Resorts World Manila in the Philippines, Pasay City police told ABC News, and serious injuries were reported.

Police also said the gunmen started a fire, although it is not clear how the fire was started.

SITE Intelligence Group reported that an ISIS Filipino operative has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The resort is in Pasay City, which is in the metro area of the capital, Manila.

Resorts World Manila tweeted that it is currently on lockdown and that the company “is working closely with the Philippine National Police to ensure that all guests and employees are safe.”

“We ask for your prayers during these difficult times,” the resort tweeted.

Additional details were not immediately available.

