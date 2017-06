06/14/17 – 3:17 P.M.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture will start aerial treatments to disrupt gypsy moth mating across the state. Brett Gates said that Hancock County will get the treatment soon.

Brett Gates

Planes will deliver SPLAT GM-O which is a product that disrupts mating and doesn’t kill the moth. It is an organic product and is not harmful to birds, plants, pets, or humans.

For more information, you can visit the Ohio Department of Agriculture’s website at agri.ohio.gov