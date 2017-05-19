Habitat For Humanity Ready To Build New Home In Ottawa

5/19/17 – 5:24 A.M.

Habitat for Humanity will break ground for another home in Putnam County this weekend. The Lima News reports the organization has a ceremony planned for 2 p.m. this Sunday at 1366 North Defiance Street in Ottawa.

The Whirlpool Corporation is building the home in partnership with the Gilbin family. It’s the second time the company has pitched in to build a home in Putnam County.

Following the ceremony, organizers are holding a reception at the Ottawa Presbyterian Church.

