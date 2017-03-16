Habitat For Humanity Signature Event Next Weekend

03/16/17 – 4:58 P.M.
The Findlay/Hancock County Habitat for Humanity is holding it’s fourth Signature Event next Saturday. Habitat’s Erin Poling said that they will have several prizes available for bidding during their auction.
The signature experiences are from places around town including Bourbon Affair, Element 211, and more. Tickets are $100 a person and are available in advance at the Habitat for Humanity office or by calling 419-429-1400. The event is presented by Marathon Petroleum at the Findlay Country Club starting at 6:30 p.m.