4/24/17 – 5:20 A.M.

Findlay’s assistant law director is going to be the city’s newest municipal court judge. Governor John Kasich appointed Alan Hackenberg to the role last Friday. The position came open when Kasich appointed Municipal Judge Jonathan Starn to a vacancy in the Hancock County Common Pleas Court.

Hackenberg has served as the assistant law director for Findlay since 1994. He’s also a partner in the Hackenberg, Beutler, Rasmussen & Feighner law firm.