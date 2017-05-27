Hall of Fame pitcher Jim Bunning dies at age 85

Hunter Martin/Getty Images(PHILADELPHIA) — Hall of Fame pitcher Jim Bunning died overnight at the age of 85, the Philadelphia Phillies announced Saturday.

Over a 17-year career, Bunning pitched for the Detroit Tigers, Phillies, Pittsburgh Pirates and Los Angeles Dodgers from 1955 to 1971. He was one of only 18 Major League Baseball pitchers to throw a perfect game in recent times. In 1996, the nine-time All-Star was chosen for the Hall of Fame by the Veteran’s Committee.

He was the second pitcher to record 100 wins and 1,000 strikeouts in the American and National leagues.

We mourn the passing of Jim Bunning, a Hall of Fame pitcher and former U.S. Senator. He was 85. pic.twitter.com/NVTdhQuYmr — MLB (@MLB) May 27, 2017

After his baseball career, Bunning turned to politics. He became the only member of the Baseball Hall of Fame to serve in Congress.

The Kentucky Republican retired from the Senate after two terms, but he served 12 years in the House. He did not seek re-election in 2010.

