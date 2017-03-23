Hancock County Approves Contracts For Road Resurfacing Projects

3/23/17 – 12:24 P.M.

Several road resurfacing projects in Hancock County took another step forward Thursday. The county commissioners approved a $1.2 million contract with M&B Asphalt of Tiffin for this year’s projects. That will cover more than 19 miles of both county and township roadways.

Some of the higher traffic areas scheduled for resurfacing are County Road 140 near the landfill, County Road 53 near the CSX railroad tracks, and County Road 139 near the Wood County line.

You can see a complete list of roads slated for resurfacing

The commissioners also approved a more than $191,000 contract with Ward Construction in Leipsic for chip and seal work.

