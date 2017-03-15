Hancock County Assistant Prosecutor On Leave After Hit-Skip Crash

03/15/17 – 4:17 P.M.

The assistant Hancock County prosecutor involved in a hit-skip crash 2 weeks ago is on paid leave. The Courier Prosecutor Phil Reigle said he placed Alex Treece on administrative Leave with pay. He added that Treece’s employment will be reviewed as traffic charges proceed through Findlay Municipal Court.

The 39-year-old was charged with leaving the scene of an accident and making an improper left turn on March 1. Police say Charlotte Brauneller hit a vehicle that had turned into her path. A witness got the license plate number of the car that left the scene. It was later found at Treece’s Findlay residence with moderate front-end damage.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Findlay Municipal Court.