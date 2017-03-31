Hancock County Assistant Prosecutor Sentenced In Hit-Skip Crash Case

03/31/17 – 2:15 P.M.

39-year-old Alex Treece was put on probation for one year and will spend 2 days in jail. Visiting Judge Michael Burkett sentenced Treece to 90 days in jail but suspended 88 so long as he completes a driver intervention program. He must also attend a victims impact panel.

Treece was also fined $800 for leaving the scene of an accident and making an improper left turn. His license has been suspended for one year. He will have to pay restitution of $1,700 to the owner of the car he struck as well.

Treece was apologetic before sentencing but agreed he had to take responsibility. He admitted that he had consumed alcohol the evening of the accident.

He remains on unpaid administrative leave.