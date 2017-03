3/17/17 – 4:57 A.M.

Hancock County has bought another property for flood mitigation. The Courier reports the commissioners agreed to buy 136 North Main Street for around $100,000. An automotive body and radiator repair shop formerly operated at that location.

The county buys properties in the Blanchard River flood plain and demolishes the buildings on them. The goal is to create open areas for flood water and to reduce damage done during flooding.

