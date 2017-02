02/23/17 – 1:51 P.M.

Stantec earned a compliment from a Hancock County Commissioner for their work on flood mitigation. Commissioner Brian Robertson said that switching to them helped make things more understandable.

Brian Robertson

Stantec gave a presentation on their recommendations yesterday. With the Army Corps of Engineers, the county spent 10 years and $10 million dollars. Their presentation left many in the county without a proper understanding of their plans.