Hancock County Commissioners Approve Dorney Plaza Construction Funds

4/6/17 – 10:53 A.M.

The city of Findlay signed off on their share of Dorney Plaza renovations earlier this week, and Hancock County made its contribution to the project official Thursday. The county commissioners voted 2-1 to spend $75,000 on construction. Commissioner Brian Robertson says the county’s contributions are actually more than that though…

Audio:Brian Robertson

Commissioner Mark Gazarek voted against the resolution. He has previously said he thought the county should spend the money in areas where they’ve had to make cuts in the past.

Officials will open bids for the project on later this month.