Hancock County Commissioners Approve New Contract For The Sheriff’s Office

05/16/17 – 6:52 P.M.

Sergeants in the corrections division at the Hancock County Sheriff’s office have a new three-year contract. The Courier reports that the Hancock County Commissioners agreed to the new contract during a Tuesday meeting. The new deal replaces an agreement that expired on March 7.

Members of the International Union of Police Associations will get 2% annual raises. The agreement also allows employees to receive 3 weeks of vacation time after 7 years rather than 8. There are 34 officers in the corrections division that have not yet had negotiations.