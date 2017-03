03/20/17 – 4:52 P.M.

This week is severe weather awareness week and the Hancock County EMA has some helpful tips. Director Lee Swisher says that you should stay up to date.

Lee Swisher

Swisher says there are areas you should head to if there is a severe weather warning was issued.

Lee Swisher

Swisher said it is important to keep up to date with severe weather information. He also says that you should make a kit that has a battery-operated radio, water, canned food, and flashlights.