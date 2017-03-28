Hancock County Fire Departments Share Grant For Communication Equipment

3/28/17 – 5:20 A.M.

Several Hancock County fire departments are splitting a grant for communication equipment. The state fire marshal’s office presented checks to the departments Monday afternoon. The departments are using the money to pay for equipment that lets them communicate with emergency agencies all across Ohio.

Jenera got more than $36,000 while Liberty and Blanchard Townships received more than $20,000. Allen Township Arlington, Washington Township, and Vanlue all received between $2,000 and $10,000.

A complete breakdown of the amount each department got is on our website.

Amount By Department:

Jenera, $36,594

Liberty Township, $22,030

Blanchard Township, $20,070

Allen Township, $9,746

Arlington, $6,184

Washington Township, $4,560

Vanlue, $2,880