Hancock County Gets More Than $1 Million To Demolish Flood-Prone Buildings

6/1/17 – 12:02 P.M.

Hancock County is getting nearly $1.1 million to tear down two flood prone properties near the Blanchard River. Aleta Boecker is a grants administrator for Hancock Regional Planning. She says the owners of properties at 321 Clinton Court and 130 North Main Street have seen a lot of flood damage over the years…

Boecker says the HRPC will get appraisals for the properties and then make the owners an offer.

The Clinton Court address is home to a warehouse. The Tee Oriental Foods grocery store operates at 130 North Main Street.