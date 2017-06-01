Hancock County Grand Jury Indicts Deshler Man On Abduction Charge

6/1/17 – 5:17 A.M.

The Hancock County grand jury has handed up an indictment against a Deshler man accused of kidnapping his girlfriend. The Courier reports 30-year-old Joseph Burns now faces a felony abduction charge.

A Hancock County Sheriff’s Office report says Burns held a woman against her will in his car while he drove around the area last weekend. The woman was able to text a family member to let them know what was happening. She later told investigators that Burns had, “threatened to kill them both.” She also said Burns hit her in the head.

MORE: The Courier