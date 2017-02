2/8/17 – 5:23 A.M.

The Hancock County grand jury handed up several charges against a man accused of having child pornography on his computer. The Courier reports Ronald Hoke faces 13 counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor.

Investigators say Hoke had 13 videos of children engaging in sexual activity on his computer. Prosecutor Phil Riegle says the children in the videos ranges from infants to 15-years-old.

MORE: The Courier