04/10/17 – 5:24 P.M.

Hancock Soil and Water Conservation District has a limited amount of extra tree seedlings and transplants available. They are bare root stock ranging from 8 inches to 20 inches. The SWCD is selling the trees in packets of 10 transplants or 25 seedlings for $16 per packet. You can choose from a variety of pine, spruce, fir, and cedar seedlings.

They are available for pickup at the Hancock SWCD office. For more information, call 419-422-6569.