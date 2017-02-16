Hancock County Incarceration Process To Be Reviewed For Improvements

02/16/17 – 2:26 P.M.

Hancock County is a Stepping Up County and the incarceration process for people with mental health and substance abuse disorders is under review. ADAMHS Board executive director Precia Stuby said the next step involves sequential mapping.

Precia Stuby

They will check each step along the way in the incarceration process to see what is being done now and what is missed.

Precia Stuby

The county commissioners passed a resolution to join the Stepping Up Initiative last year. The initiative will help improve the way people with substance abuse and mental health disorders are treated.