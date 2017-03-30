Hancock County Jail Window Replacement Project Complete

3/30/17 – 10:51 A.M.

A window replacement project at the Hancock County jail is complete. Lt. Ryan Kidwell says over the course of the project, they found some of the metal window frames were rusting. He says routine maintenance can help prevent that in the future…

Kidwell says the rusting frames in the old windows did not present a security risk.

He added the county commissioners want to keep the windows on a maintenance schedule to protect the county’s investment in the facility.