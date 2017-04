04/11/17 – 7:47 P.M.

The Hancock County Juvenile Court is looking to start a Grand Program. Judge Kristen Johnson said that the program is designed to help people going through custody situations.

Johnson said that they have seen an increase in custody cases.

The Grand Program will connect guardians with the services in the area that will help them get the help they need. Though the program isn’t official yet, it has been given the support by all three county commissioners.