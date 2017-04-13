Hancock County Looking At Options For Vacant Mitigation Properties

4/13/17 – 10:34 A.M.

The demolition of buildings in the Blanchard River floodplain has left several vacant lots around Findlay. Now work is underway to develop plans on what to do with the open areas…

Audio:Mark Gazarek

Hancock County Commissioner Mark Gazarek says they won’t build new buildings on the lots.

Gazarek says the county bought the properties with different sources of money. That means there are different restrictions on what they can do with the land in question…

Audio:Mark Gazarek

Funding for the properties came from the sales tax, FEMA, and the state.

On Thursday the commissioners voted in favor of a $7,500 contract with Stantec Engineering to help coordinate the effort.