5/18/17 – 5:37 A.M.

A Hancock County man is facing a rape charge. The Courier reports the grand jury indicted 36-year-old Jonathan Lamb on one count of rape this week. The charge stems from an alleged February incident in Bluffton. The charge also carries a specification because the alleged victim is 4-years-old.

County Prosecutor Phil Riegle says the specification could mean a life sentence for Lamb if a jury convicts him.

MORE: The Courier