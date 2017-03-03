Hancock County Man Facing Drug Charges Following Thursday Raid

3/3/17 – 5:10 A.M.

A Hancock County man is facing drug charges. The Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force raided a home near Jenera Thursday afternoon. Officers served a search warrant at 7697 Van Buren Township Road 29 around 1:30 p.m. Investigators say they found around 100 grams of ecstasy, suspected LSD, and marijuana. The also collected drug paraphernalia, criminal tools, and cash.

21-year-old Forest Adams faces a charge of possession of a schedule I controlled substance. Additional charges are pending.