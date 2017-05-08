Hancock County Offers Family Dependency Treatment Court For Drug Recovery

05/08/17 – 5:35 P.M.

Findlay Rotary club got to learn about the Family Dependency Treatment Court at their Monday meeting. Coordinator Sarah Sabol said that the voluntary program tries to keep families together.

Sarah Sabol

Hancock County has a Family Dependency Treatment Court aimed at getting families put back together. Coordinator Sarah Sabol said that they use communication to keep the recovery process going.

Sarah Sabol

The program is a voluntary drug court that allows people to focus on their family and recovery rather than serve jail time.