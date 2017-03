03/23/17 – 2:41 P.M.

The Census Bureau released their population estimates from 2016 and Hancock County grew. The population in Hancock County grew by over 130 residents. This ranked the county 19th in population growth in the state from 2015 to 2016.

Wood county saw a growth of over 600 residents and Putnam county only grew by 18. Hardin, Seneca, and Allen counties dropped in population. Hardin County lost 158 residents, 226 left Seneca County, and Allen County lost over 460 residents.