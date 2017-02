02/21/17 – 10 :39 A.M.

There will be another round of bidding on the Hancock County Probate/Juvenile Court upgrades. The Hancock County Commissioners voted to take another look at the project. Commissioner Tim Bechtol said that they will try to scale it back.

Tim Bechtol

The project only had one bidder the last time it was offered to the public. That bid was more than 10% over the estimated cost of the project, which means the commissioners must put it out to bid again.