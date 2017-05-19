Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Warns Against Underage Drinking

05/19/17 – 4:33 P.M.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind you not to provide alcohol to minors. In a release, the department says that teen drinking can have dangerous and lasting consequences. Aside from drinking and driving they say that alcohol plays a role in sexual assault, violence, property damage, and injury accidents.

To keep teens safe make sure you communicate your expectations with them. You should also talk with them about the dangers of underage drinking. You should never serve or allow teens alcohol at any party you are hosting.