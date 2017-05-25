Hancock County To Be Recognized As “Purple Heart Community”

5/25/17 – 5:06 A.M.

A veterans organization is designating Hancock County as a “Purple Heart Community.” An official ceremony is set for June 6 at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial in Findlay. During the event the local Military Order of the Purple Heart chapter will give the county an official Purple Heart flag.

The Hancock County Commissioners are also scheduled to read a proclamation at the ceremony.

The Purple Heart is the oldest U.S. Military decoration in use. The military issues it to armed forces members wounded or killed in action in combat with enemy forces.