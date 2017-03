03/22/17 – 11:37 A.M.

Eight fire departments in Hancock County will be receiving money to upgrade their radio system. The departments will receive over 100,000 to buy MARCS radios and pay user fees. The system is used across the state by emergency personnel. It will improve communication efforts during emergencies, making communities safer.

This is part of a 3 million dollar grant that was given out statewide to fire departments.